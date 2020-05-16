Securian Asset Management Inc Has $11.64 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE stock traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,058,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,767. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.25. The company has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.07.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.