Securian Asset Management Inc Has $13.82 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,160 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,605,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,043,751. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.49. The company has a market capitalization of $159.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $90,660.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.