Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 2,379 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.71. 13,625,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,146,067. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.42 and its 200-day moving average is $84.97. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

