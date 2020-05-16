Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 3,238 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Chevron by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,107,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,853,039. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.38. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $168.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

