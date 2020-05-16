Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 7,774 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,730 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,774 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604,388 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 128.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $730,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,230 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $169,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 31,569,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,763,313. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $162.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

