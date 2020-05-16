Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 889 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,403 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.54.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $9.91 on Friday, hitting $365.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,801. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $333.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.64. The company has a market capitalization of $171.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.