Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,136,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,031. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

