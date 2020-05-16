Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Earns News Sentiment Score of 4.80

News coverage about Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) has been trending extremely positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Six Flags Entertainment earned a media sentiment score of 4.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIX. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

NYSE:SIX opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.75 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 16,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,159.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $1,162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,494,016 shares of company stock worth $41,264,882. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

