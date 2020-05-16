SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,543,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,380,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.74% of SLM worth $262,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SLM by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SLM by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 816,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. SLM Corp has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). SLM had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $400.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

