Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.07.

SMAR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Smartsheet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

SMAR stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -62.20 and a beta of 1.64. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $2,210,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,282,907.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $542,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,232.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 591,131 shares of company stock worth $28,298,465 over the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508,843 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,968 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $53,772,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,000 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

