SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.17.

SWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 34,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.60, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. SolarWinds has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $21.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

