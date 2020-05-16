Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Share Price

News coverage about National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. National Express Group earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected National Express Group’s ranking:

Get National Express Group alerts:

Shares of National Express Group stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. National Express Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.

NXPGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.