Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Unlikely to Affect Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Stock Price

News articles about Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fluor Co. (NEW) earned a news impact score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the construction company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Fluor Co. (NEW)’s score:

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

Shares of FLR stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLR. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.