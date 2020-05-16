SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $340.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) to report $340.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $335.60 million and the highest is $344.00 million. SPX posted sales of $372.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. SPX had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SPX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SPX by 1,663.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 107,006 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPX during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPX by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SPX by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. SPX has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

