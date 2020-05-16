Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.41 Million

Posted by on May 16th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) will announce sales of $14.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.88 million to $14.76 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $14.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $59.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.14 million to $60.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $60.86 million, with estimates ranging from $58.90 million to $62.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Stellus Capital Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Robert T. Ladd purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Bilger bought 9,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,435.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 121,079 shares of company stock worth $912,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,727.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,569 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCM opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.17. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply