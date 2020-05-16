Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) will announce sales of $14.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.88 million to $14.76 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $14.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $59.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.14 million to $60.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $60.86 million, with estimates ranging from $58.90 million to $62.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Stellus Capital Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Robert T. Ladd purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Bilger bought 9,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,435.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 121,079 shares of company stock worth $912,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,727.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,569 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCM opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.17. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

