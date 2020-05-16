Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) to post sales of $11.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.50 million and the lowest is $10.90 million. Stemline Therapeutics reported sales of $5.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 135.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $57.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.44 million to $59.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $85.94 million, with estimates ranging from $70.26 million to $101.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stemline Therapeutics.

Get Stemline Therapeutics alerts:

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Stemline Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.74% and a negative return on equity of 56.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut Stemline Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.28.

Shares of STML stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. Stemline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $638.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 11,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $74,131.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 24,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $158,201.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,272 shares of company stock worth $808,596. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stemline Therapeutics (STML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.