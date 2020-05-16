Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.76 Million

Brokerages expect that Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) will post $150.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Store Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.60 million and the lowest is $120.11 million. Store Capital posted sales of $155.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Store Capital will report full year sales of $622.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $554.66 million to $666.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $634.07 million, with estimates ranging from $618.49 million to $656.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Store Capital.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of STOR opened at $17.15 on Friday. Store Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,722.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Rosivach acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 26,485 shares of company stock worth $711,892. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 516.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Store Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Store Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

