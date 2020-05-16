Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the lowest is ($0.01). Stryker reported earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $10.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Raymond James dropped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

SYK opened at $179.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stryker has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $37,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,670 shares of company stock worth $2,380,526 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 160.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

