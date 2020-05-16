Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.39 Million

Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) to post $30.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.80 million and the lowest is $17.29 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $142.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $308.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.83 million to $344.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $457.88 million, with estimates ranging from $408.04 million to $506.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.34). Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.52 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on INN. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $468.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 96,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.