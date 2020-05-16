Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119,079 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Synopsys worth $20,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 603,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

Shares of SNPS opened at $158.73 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total transaction of $1,499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,892.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $31,778,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,048,820. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

