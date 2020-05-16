Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,072,595 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,046,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.63% of Tapestry worth $272,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,686,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $4,506,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Tapestry by 2.9% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 94,926 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of TPR opened at $12.20 on Friday. Tapestry Inc has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.