Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 176,580 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.21% of Teradyne worth $19,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 1,126.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Teradyne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

