Torray LLC Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Torray LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.4% of Torray LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

AAPL opened at $307.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.90. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,341.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

