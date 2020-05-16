Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 4,139 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,040% compared to the typical volume of 363 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 59,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,572.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,488 shares of company stock valued at $873,866 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 29.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $7.67 on Friday. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $373.96 million, a PE ratio of 153.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.61.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.48 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

