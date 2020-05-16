TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TAC shares. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of TransAlta to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

NYSE TAC opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.25.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $813.52 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth $73,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth $235,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 44.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,588,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 797,999 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 320.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 408,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 311,500 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

