Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCDA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Get Tricida alerts:

In other news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $126,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,761,511.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.46 per share, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,750 shares of company stock worth $846,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tricida by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Tricida by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCDA opened at $31.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.68. Tricida has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Tricida will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.