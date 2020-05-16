UBS Group AG Acquires 432,863 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432,863 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.48% of US Foods worth $18,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in US Foods by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,725 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,325,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,128 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 259.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,340,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,633 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,514,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,226,000 after purchasing an additional 623,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,219,000 after purchasing an additional 82,464 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USFD. Cfra lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on US Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE USFD opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.48. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.