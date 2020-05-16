UBS Group AG Acquires 564,665 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,019,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,665 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.15% of LexinFintech worth $17,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 76.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 41,813 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 23,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,305,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,029,000 after acquiring an additional 168,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LX shares. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.58 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. China Renaissance Securities lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.

LX opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 22.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

