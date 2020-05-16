UBS Group AG Acquires 97,965 Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,965 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 4.94% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF worth $19,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FINX. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FINX opened at $28.73 on Friday. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $34.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15.

