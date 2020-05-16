UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,077 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.22% of Celanese worth $19,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 8,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Celanese from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

