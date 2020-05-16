UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.82% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $18,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,594,000 after purchasing an additional 189,409 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 791,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 46,029 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 511,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,777,000 after purchasing an additional 168,873 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 486,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 454,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSY opened at $50.16 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17.

