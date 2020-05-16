UBS Group AG Buys 216,479 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,479 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $21,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 67,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 158,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,439,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $26.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.