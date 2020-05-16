UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $17,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,777,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,618,000 after acquiring an additional 87,484 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000.

Shares of PTMC stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $32.86.

