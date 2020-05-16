UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 245,522 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.56% of Williams-Sonoma worth $18,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,640,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,016,000 after purchasing an additional 70,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 273,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 491,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $161,139.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,625,788.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 26,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,366 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

NYSE WSM opened at $65.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.32. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $77.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

