UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,830 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.29% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $18,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,581,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,411,000. Finally, Amia Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,315,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $31.44 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSXMK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

