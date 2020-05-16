UBS Group AG Has $18.60 Million Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,713 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.47% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $18,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 510.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

