UBS Group AG Has $18.79 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148,055 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of DTE Energy worth $18,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,247,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,499,619,000 after buying an additional 838,131 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1,339.3% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 533,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,914,000 after buying an additional 496,409 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 571,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after buying an additional 462,455 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,623,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,826,000 after buying an additional 332,796 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,015,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,783,000 after buying an additional 307,765 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $97.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.96. DTE Energy Co has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In other DTE Energy news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

