UBS Group AG Has $19.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,059 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.15% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $19,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,443,000.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.15. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $74.10.

