UBS Group AG Has $21.30 Million Stock Holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 976,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,892 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $21,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 67.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,204,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of BBN opened at $22.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.