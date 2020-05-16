UBS Group AG Has $22.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 452,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,304 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 4.23% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $22,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,844,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.11 and a 12 month high of $50.39.

