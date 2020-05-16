UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.81% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $17,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 73,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,591,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $31.60 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $42.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.57.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

