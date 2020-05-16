UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.54% of MicroStrategy worth $18,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSTR. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 335,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,850,000 after buying an additional 35,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $113.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.62.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $111.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MicroStrategy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.