UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,666,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 89,728 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd were worth $19,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGR. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000.

Shares of NYSE IGR opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $8.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

