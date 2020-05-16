UBS Group AG Reduces Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,233,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 650,539 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of Medical Properties Trust worth $21,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

