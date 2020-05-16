UBS Group AG Reduces Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,875 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.36% of Whirlpool worth $19,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu purchased 500 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $721,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $108.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.45. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Longbow Research lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

