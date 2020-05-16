UBS Group AG Sells 189,813 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189,813 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.19% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $22,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.10.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $30,221.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,903,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $25,386.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,876 shares of company stock worth $278,324 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $106.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

