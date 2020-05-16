UBS Group AG Sells 25,879 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,879 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.33% of Lumentum worth $18,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.37.

In other news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $276,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,274.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,061,473.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,608 shares of company stock worth $701,179. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE opened at $67.73 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

