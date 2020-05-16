UBS Group AG Sells 27,689 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,689 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Domino’s Pizza worth $17,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,531,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,268,000 after buying an additional 43,318 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,660,000 after purchasing an additional 57,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,250,000 after purchasing an additional 332,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $155,776,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,538 shares of company stock worth $26,328,278. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ opened at $376.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.80. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $387.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.36.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $388.00 to $364.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.07.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

