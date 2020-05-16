UBS Group AG Sells 29,151 Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,151 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.68% of Regenxbio worth $20,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Regenxbio by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Regenxbio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,254,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regenxbio alerts:

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $281,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,587,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Regenxbio Inc has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $55.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.99 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 197.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1855.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.