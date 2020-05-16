UBS Group AG Sells 302,553 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,570 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 302,553 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $19,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone bought 156,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone bought 610,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,017,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CQP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.45.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $32.07 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

